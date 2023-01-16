 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Davos cafe is over 100 years old. Its specialty is...

Jan 16, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Moneycontrol at Davos: Exploring the Swiss town's local cuisine and what makes it special.

The snow-clad Swiss resort of Davos has many attractions, including a family-run cafe that is over 100 years old.

Weber café is one of Davos' best-known restaurants, that has a history of serving delegates during the annual World Economic Forum. The quaint cafe had won the Baker Crown award in 2019 and has featured on the top recommendations sites like TripAdvisor.

Moneycontrol spoke to the cafe's owner Adrian Weber about what made it unique.

"We have lots  of home-made specials," he said, adding the business had been in his family for four generations. "Everything is home-made. Nut-tart is our specialty. We have won lots of gold medals for it."

 

Asked how Davos cuisine differed from the rest of the world and what the locals liked eating, Adrian Weber said: "There is German influence here. The nut-tart is very famous for this region."

"It's a perfect snack with a nice coffee," he said. "It gives you a lot of energy.