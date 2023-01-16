This Davos cafe is over 100 years old. Its specialty is...

The snow-clad Swiss resort of Davos has many attractions, including a family-run cafe that is over 100 years old.

Weber café is one of Davos' best-known restaurants, that has a history of serving delegates during the annual World Economic Forum. The quaint cafe had won the Baker Crown award in 2019 and has featured on the top recommendations sites like TripAdvisor.

Moneycontrol spoke to the cafe's owner Adrian Weber about what made it unique.

"We have lots of home-made specials," he said, adding the business had been in his family for four generations. "Everything is home-made. Nut-tart is our specialty. We have won lots of gold medals for it."

Asked how Davos cuisine differed from the rest of the world and what the locals liked eating, Adrian Weber said: "There is German influence here. The nut-tart is very famous for this region."

"It's a perfect snack with a nice coffee," he said. "It gives you a lot of energy.

Weber café is situated right down the road from the Davos summit venue. Asked if the annual gathering is a busy time for them, the owner remarked: "Christmas is busier". On the impact of COVID-19 on business, Adrian Weber said since they sold essentials like bread, they were up and running. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at the Swiss town of Davos will be attended by the global elite. Notable names from the worlds of politics, finance, business, media and activism will all descend upon the picturesque ski town for the 2023 summit, between January 16 and 20. Geo-political conflict and climate crisis will be among the important topics of discussion.

READ MORE