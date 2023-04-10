Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking boy to 'suck his tongue'

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a viral video showed him asking a young boy to suck his tongue. He was also seen kissing the minor on his lips. The spiritual leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way", a statement said.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement, which was posted on his official Twitter handle.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

The undated clip begins with the 14th Dalai Lama asking the boy to kiss him on his right cheek when the latter had gone near him to pay his respects. The boy obliges by hugging him and kissing him on his cheek. Next, the Dalai Lama plants a kiss on the boy’s lips. People in the venue can be heard laughing and clapping when the spiritual leader does this. He then pulls the boy’s face and touches his forehead to the boy’s. A few seconds later, the Dalai Lama tells him, “Suck tongue.” He sticks his tongue out and draws the boy close to his face. His action drew loud laughter once again from people at the venue.

People who watched the video on social media expressed their shock and disgust at the 87-year-old Dalai Lama's action.

Moneycontrol News