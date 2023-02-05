 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China-US spy balloon row: Top 10 developments

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

The spy balloon heightened US-China tensions, ahead of a high-stakes meeting between the two sides, which has now been postponed.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on February 4.

US officials announced on Saturday that they had shot down a Chinese balloon that was allegedly trying to surveil strategic sites in their country.  The "spy balloon" flew over North America for several days, heightening  Washington-Beijing tensions.

Here is a roundup of the 10 latest developments in the matter: 

- The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina using a missile fired from an F-22 jet. It was a "deliberate and lawful action" taken in response to China's "unacceptable violation" of US sovereignty, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

- Videos shot by witnesses showed the balloon breaking down and dropping into the Atlantic Ocean. Its remnants will be collected and studied.