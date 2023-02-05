China-US spy balloon row: Top 10 developments

US officials announced on Saturday that they had shot down a Chinese balloon that was allegedly trying to surveil strategic sites in their country. The "spy balloon" flew over North America for several days, heightening Washington-Beijing tensions.

Here is a roundup of the 10 latest developments in the matter:

- The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina using a missile fired from an F-22 jet. It was a "deliberate and lawful action" taken in response to China's "unacceptable violation" of US sovereignty, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

- Videos shot by witnesses showed the balloon breaking down and dropping into the Atlantic Ocean. Its remnants will be collected and studied.

- In the hours before the operation, the authorities ordered the closure of three airports in South Carolina. - US President Joe Biden congratulated the aviators who undertook the operation, adding that the country will "take care" of the suspected spy balloon. Watch: The moment US military shot down Chinese 'spy' balloon What is a spy balloon? China's 'surveillance' device shot down in US - According to the Pentagon's assessment, the balloon was one part of a spy balloon fleet. It said there was another one over Latin America. - China responded by saying America was "clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice". - China first hesitated to claim the balloon but then admitted it belonged to them. However, they said it was weather balloon that was blown off its route. - Experts says it is possible the balloon was deployed to collect data outside of American boundaries or at higher altitudes but malfunctioned. - The balloon first crossed into the airspace over Alaska on January 28. From there, it flew into Canada and then re-entered US over Idaho. - Because of the spy balloon's detection and its immediate aftermath, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed high-stakes China trip. (With inputs from AFP and Reuters)