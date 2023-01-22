 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT clears top business school’s MBA exam: ‘Amazing job at…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

ChatGPT, that has aroused both fascination and caution the world over, took a college-level exam. What were the results?

ChatGPT’s popularity is spreading like wildfire in the developed world, with even children using it to do their homework. (Image Courtesy: Nurphoto via Getty Images)

By now, the world knows the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT can do it all--  write essays, emails, plays and poetry, and that too in the specific tones and styles, depending on the instructions you feed it.

Turns out it can also clear examinations, though not without some shortcomings.

Recently, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the world's leading business schools, tested how the chatbot would perform in an MBA exam.

Christian Terwiesch asked ChatGPT questions about a core MBA subject -- Operations Management. This is what he found and recorded in a research paper.

His first observation was that ChatGPT did "an amazing job" at questions related to basic operations management and process analysis, including those that were based on case studies.

Terwiesch noted that not only did ChatGPT answer the questions correctly, it provided "excellent" explanations.