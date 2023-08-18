Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to undergo deboosting today; set for two orbital manoeuvres

Vikram lander will now set ahead for a slower movement in order to enter the orbit from where its closest point to the moon (Perilune) is 30 km, and the farthest point from the Moon (Apolune) is 100 km. (Image: ISRO)

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 - Vikram - is scheduled to enter its deboosting process at around 4 pm, on August 18, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said in a tweet.

During the deboosting process, the Vikram lander will undergo two orbital reductions before it makes the final descent on the lunar surface on August 23, at around 5:47 pm.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission entered the ultimate stage of its flight on August 17 after its lander module, comprising Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, underwent a controlled separation from the propulsion module at around 1:15 pm.

Vikram to "deboost"

Vikram lander will now undergo two successive orbital-reduction manoeuvres over the next five days.

The first orbital manoeuvre will plant Vikram into a circular orbit at a height of 100x100 km above the Moon, followed by a second, which will strategically position it into the final orbit at a height of 100x30 km above the lunar surface, from where it will initiate the final descent on August 23.

According to an ISRO official, Vikram lander will now set ahead for a slower movement in order to enter the orbit from where its closest point to the moon (Perilune) is 30 km, and the farthest point from the Moon (Apolune) is 100 km.

SHAPE onboard propulsion module

Meanwhile, the propulsion module will remain in its current orbit, according to ISRO. The scientific payload, Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), onboard the propulsion module, will conduct a spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarisation from the clouds on Earth.

Race with Russia's Luna-25

The unchartered terrains of the Moon's south pole have long intrigued space agencies and scientists all over the world. While India is less than a week away from making its mark in the lunar exploration history, Russia's Luna-25 is now in a close race with Chandrayaan-3 to reach the lunar pole, with its descent anticipated anytime between August 21 and 23.

Also read: India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to Moon's south pole heats up

India's highly-anticipated success in the mission is critical for the nation's progress in the lunar exploration space, given it will join the likes of the US, Russia, and China who have successfully carried out missions to the Moon.