Chandrayaan-3 enters final leg today, Vikram, Pragyan set for controlled separation

India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25: race to Moon's south pole heats up

Chandrayaan-3, India's flight to realising its lunar dreams, will enter the final leg of its journey on August 17 after the successful separation of the lander and rover from the propulsion module.

On August 16, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on microblogging site X that Chandrayaan-3 has completed the final orbital reduction. The spacecraft underwent five controlled orbital reductions, which commenced on August 5, to get into the closest orbit around the Moon.

Detachment process

Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram will undergo a controlled separation process from the rover Pragyan, marking the penultimate move of India's iconic lunar mission. Following the separation from the propulsion module, Vikram and Pragyan will embark on separate journeys and conduct experiments.

Role of Vikram

Vikram, named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, comprises three payloads - RAMBHA-LP, ChaSTE, and ILSA. RAMBHA-LP will measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time. The Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment or ChaSTE will study and measure the thermal properties of the Moon's surface near its poles. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will, in the meantime, measure seismicity of the landing site, and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

Role of Pragyan

The rover is a six-wheel robotic vehicle, configured with payloads - APXS and LIBS - to deliver data related to the lunar surface. Pragyan, weighing 26kg, will collect data on the elemental composition of the Moon's atmosphere.

The Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer or APXS payload will study the elemental composition of the Moon's surface, the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope or LIBS will determine the elemental composition of magnesium and aluminum, among other elements, of the lunar soil and rocks around the landing site.

Both Vikram and Pragyan have a mission life of one lunar day.

India's lunar dreams

Expressing his delight and confidence in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Padma Shree awardee and former ISRO scientist, Mylswamy Annadurai said that "August 23 will certainly be the day for India to rejoice, when Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon."

Chandrayaan-3 is being touted as India's flight to realising its dreams of lunar and inter-planetary explorations. The success of the mission will cement the nation's position on the world map on the lunar exploration front, along with the US, China and Russia.

