Chandrayaan-3 conducts final lunar-bound manoeuvre ahead of lander separation on Aug 17

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission conducted the final lunar-bound manoeuvre at 8.30 am on August 16, the space agency announced on X, ahead of the lander's separation from the propulsion module which is scheduled for August 17.

The spacecraft has now entered into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km as per plan, according to the space agency. "It’s time for preparations as the propulsion module and the lander module gear up for their separate journeys," ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-3, which entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, has now entered the most challenging part of the mission - attempting a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. It entered the orbit circularisation phase on August 14 at around 11.50 am, according to a statement released by ISRO.

The spacecraft achieved a near-circular orbit by lowering to a a 150 km x 177 km orbit. Thus, Chandrayaan-3 has now launched itself onto a path which is nearly round in shape - indicating its orbit around the moon is now almost round.



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Orbit circularisation phase commences Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST pic.twitter.com/LlU6oCcOOb

— ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

ISRO has been conducting planned orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 through retrofiring of engines, gradually inching closer to the moon. On the scheduled completion of the planned orbit reduction manoeuvre, a spot will be picked on the south pole of the Moon where the spacecraft is anticipated to attempt a soft landing. The lunar south pole has intrigued space agencies and scientists for years now, owing to the presence of water ice which could provide key support for establishing a future space station.

After a 40-day journey, which commenced on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is projected to touch down on the Moon on August 23. Ever since its take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, all eyes have been on ISRO's moon mission, the completion of which will make India the fourth nation to have made a controlled lunar landing after the US, China, and Russia.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is critical to India's global position in the space exploration sector. The mission's successful completion will not just give India an edge over other nations in the world, but also open up a plethora of avenues for lunar and space explorations.