 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Bullet train project row: SC refuses to entertain plea of firm against acquisition of Mumbai plot

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

The solicitor general, assisted by lawyers including Suransh Chaudhary, said the land in question at Mumbai suburb Vikhroli stood acquired by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL for the project.

As per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited official, a one-way trip on the bullet train could cost Rs 3,000. (All images attributed to Embassy of Japan and East Japan Railway Company)

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (GBMCL) against a Bombay High Court order refusing to reverse the acquisition of its plot at Vikhroli for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Much water has flown. The possession has been taken over and the construction has started. The only issue remaining is your claim for enhancement of compensation, the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said at the outset of the hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), that the cost of the bullet train project has escalated by Rs 1,003 crore due to the delay and in the present case, the only issue of compensation was remaining.

The solicitor general, assisted by lawyers including Suransh Chaudhary, said the land in question at Mumbai suburb Vikhroli stood acquired by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL for the project.