Buddh Purnima bank holiday: Branches to remain closed in 13 states on May 5

A Buddha statue in Arunachal Pradesh. (Representative Image)

As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in certain states of India will remain closed on May 5, 2023, to mark Buddh Purnima.

The list indicates that Indian banks will have a total of 12 holidays in May 2023, taking into consideration the weekends and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

On the occasion of Buddh Purnima, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

However, it will be a normal working day for the banks in other states.

Buddha Purnima, which is falling on May 5 this year, celebrates the birth of Prince Siddharta Gautama (circa 563-483 B.C.) who later went on to be popularly known as the Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Banks across different states in India will be closed for 12 days this month. However, the customers can conduct transactions through digital methods as usual as mobile and Internet services will be operational.

May 2023 bank holidays: Full list here

May 1 (Monday)- Maharashtra Day/International Workers' Day: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar

May 2 (Tuesday)- Municipal Corporation Elections, 2023: Shimla

May 5 (Friday)- Buddh Purnima: Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh

May 9 (Tuesday)- Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: West Bengal

May 16 (Tuesday)- State Day: Sikkim

May 22 (Monday)- Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Himachal Pradesh

Also read: Bank Holidays 2023 in India