 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Tejasvi Surya was the passenger who opened IndiGo emergency door, confirms Aviation Minister

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

The emergency gate was opened while the aircraft was on the ground, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, adding that Surya accidentally opened the gate and reported it to the cabin crew.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 18 confirmed that  BJP MP Tejaswi Surya was the passenger involved in IndiGo emergency gate opening case.

Reports earlier had suggested that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli.

The gate was opened while the aircraft was on the ground, Scindia said, adding that Surya accidentally opened the emergency gate and reported it to the cabin crew.

Further, the aviation minister also added that the MP has apologised for the incident and for the delay caused before the flight took off. "All safety protocol was insured after the incident and the flight took off only after all security protocols was followed," he further stated.

Scindia's clarifications come after Congress targeted Surya, amid reports that the passenger, who accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane was the BJP Yuva Morcha chief. The Opposition had also questioned as to why the government hid the incident so long. Neither Surya nor his office have reacted to the allegations till now.

Taking a jibe on the BJP MP, Karnataka Comgress had stated, "Tejasvi Surya is an example of what will happen if children playing games are given the proprietorship. An act of children's mischief by trying to open the emergency exit door of the plane has come to light. Why prank with the lives of passengers?"