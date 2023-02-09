English
    Bengaluru man missing in Turkey, 10 other Indians stuck but safe: Centre

    .The Indian man was on a business visit to Turkey. 'We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him,' senior Foreign Ministry official Sanjay Verma said.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Several countries, including India, are sending relief materials.

    An Indian is missing and 10 others are stuck but safe in remote regions of earthquake-hit Turkey even as specialist teams sent by India to the West Asian country commenced their search and rescue operations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

    India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria following Monday's devastating quake that has killed over 11,000 people in the two countries.

    At a media briefing, Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said while one Indian has gone missing in one of the affected areas in Turkey, 10 others are stuck in some remote parts but they are safe.

    He said three Indians who approached the Indian government were taken to a safe location, adding the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.