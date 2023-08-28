Bengaluru man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker: reports

Vaishnav hit Deva with a pressure cooker which led to her death. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru man was arrested after he allegedly killed his live-in partner with a pressure cooker. Deva, 24 from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram had been living with Vaishnav from Kerala's Kollam for the past two years in a rented accommodation in Bengaluru's Mico layout, located in the southern part of the city.

"Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, and they fought over it. On Sunday, this happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker," senior police officer CK Baba told ANI.

As per police officials, the couple had studied together in the same college and worked in the sales and marketing sectors. Neighbours informed the police they would often engage in arguments, but neither of them had filed a police complaint before.

After killing Deva, Vaishnav ran away from the spot, but was eventually caught by the local police and a murder case was registered against his name.

"We have arrested him and interrogation is on," the officer said.

In July, a former employee and his associates killed the managing director and the chief executive officer of a company, located in northern part of the city. Police officials had said that the victims were assaulted with a sword.

Later, the main accused in the murder-identified as Shabarish alias Felix- took to Instagram and posted a message that read, "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples, I never hurt any good people,".

