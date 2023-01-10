Bengaluru businessman loses Rs. 80 lakh after responding to diaper order: report

Online frauds, including methods where scammers use QR codes to have money transferred from the victim’s account, are on the rise. (Representational image)

A Bengaluru businessman lost Rs. 80 lakh after he responded to a fake order for diapers, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Mahesh, a diaper distributor, received a call from a man who claimed he wanted to buy diapers for the students at a school where he was working.

The man allegedly promised the businessman to give advance payment for his order, saying he will share details of the quantity he needs later. He sent Mahesh a fake ID and Aadhaar card.

The businessman received a QR code from the caller. He then scanned the code, thinking he can receive payments for the order, only to realise that Rs. 80, 430 was debited from his account, the report said.

Online frauds, including methods where scammers use QR codes to have money transferred from the victim’s account, are on the rise. Fraudsters also scam unsuspecting people by asking for an OTP, following which the person’s bank account details can be taken. Experts warn of avoiding scanning QR codes sent by an unknown person or a third-party app for any kind of transaction.

Manually typing in the phone number or UPI id of the person one wants to send the money to is a safer method of transferring money, experts say. In this way, the user would be more in control of the transaction.