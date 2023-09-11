Bengaluru bandh: What's closed, what's open as private transporters strike

Bengaluru bandh: Private commercial vehicles are expected to go off road on September 11

Commuters in Bengaluru are likely to be affected on Monday as lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses could stay off the roads on account of the Bengaluru bandh, or strike, led by private transport bodies. The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a 'bandh' on September 11.

The city's traffic police and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) have issued advisories to commuters and passengers to avoid hassles.

Why is there a Bengaluru Bandh?

Among other demands, private transport bodies are demanding a ban on bike taxis, and urging the Karnataka government to extend the Shakti scheme, that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport busesto p, rivate buses as well. They claim that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

What's closed on Bengaluru Bandh:

Uber, Ola and other app-based taxi drivers who join the strike. (Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association has left the decision to the drivers whether they want to join the strike or not.)

School buses

Autos

Taxis

Airport taxis

Maxi cabs

Goods vehicles

Stage carriages

Contract carriages

Corporate buses

Certain schools have declared a holiday on Monday.

A few tech companies have also asked employees to work from home.

What's open on Benglauru Bandh:

Banks, shops, restaurants will remain open on Monday.

Metro services will be on usual.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in the city.

BMTC buses to the airport

Delivery services too will be functioning on Monday.