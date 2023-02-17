 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

China's top tech billionaire goes missing, sending shares plunging

AFP
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Bao Fan is the executive director of investment bank China Renaissance and has played a key role in the emergence of various domestic internet startups.

Bao Fan was reportedly abducted from his Hong Kong hotel room by plainclothes police officers from Beijing. (Image credit: Twitter)

The Chinese billionaire chairman of investment bank China Renaissance has gone missing, the firm said, as shares in the company plunged in Hong Kong on Friday.

Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role in the emergence of various domestic internet startups.

"The company has been unable to contact Mr Bao," China Renaissance said in an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without offering further details.

Shares in the firm slumped as much as 30 percent following the statement.