'I survived...' Passenger in Balasore train accident recalls how he escaped death

The accident involved three trains-Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train- and took place on Friday.

Even as the number of deaths and injured in the Balasore train accident in Odisha continues to rise, survivors have recalled how they managed to escape death and are looking to head back home after recovering from injuries.

"My train collided with the goods train and the coaches flipped over. I survived because I was at the window seat. I held on to the window," one of the survivors Deepak Das from Assam told NDTV.

Another survivor from Bihar said that he was unsure as to what had happened but was added that his family had been informed and they were coming to take him home.

"My family has been informed. They are coming to take me home. I don't exactly remember what happened. I heard a loud noise when my train collided with the other train," he said.

The accident involved three trains-Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train- and took place on Friday. Visuals from the accident site showed that train coaches had gone on top of each other and twisted steel, with passenger goods spread all over. Officials said that more than 800 people were injured in the accident.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Sunday that the state will offer free rides to all passengers to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. He added that passengers can travel free of cost until normal train services resumed from Balasore.

Also read: Odisha train accident: PIL seeks retried SC judge-led panel to review rail safety