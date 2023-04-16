Who were Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, the men killed in Prayagraj on Saturday

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night by three people who posed as media personnel. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were been taken for a medical check-up when they were shot at, by the three persons, who were later arrested in connection with the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 across the state, after the incident.

Here are a few things to know about Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed:

Atiq Ahmed



Atiq Ahmed was an Indian gangster and politician and a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Samajwadi Party.



Ahmed had more than 100 cases registered against his name and in December 2016, he was arrested after assaulting staff at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences.



In March, Ahmed and two others was found guilty in Umesh Pal kidnapping case and were sentenced to life imprisonment.



On Thursday, Ahmed's 19-year-old son Asad Ahmed, along with a henchmen Ghulam were gunned down in Jhansi by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force. Ahmed was denied permission to attend his son's funeral.



On Saturday, Ahmed was escorted for a medical check-up as mandated by the court in Prayagraj. He was asked about his absence from his son's funeral, to which he replied that he was not taken to it. A pistol was then fired at him, following which he died. Later, it was revealed that the perpetrators had posed as media personnel and did not try and escape after committing the murder.



Ashraf Ahmed was one of the seven acquitted from the Umesh Pal kidnapping case in 2006. His brother-Atiq Ahmed-was handed a life sentence for the kidnapping.



Around two weeks ago, Ahmed had asserted that an officer had threatened to kill him. He was moved to the Bareilly jail on March 28.



When he was transferred to the Bareilly jail, Ahmed had said that he would be released in two weeks time and executed.



On Saturday, Ahmed was killed along with his brother Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was captured live on television.