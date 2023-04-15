 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead while being taken for medical checkup

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

According to the FIR, the accused told police they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity by eliminating Atiq Ahmad's gang.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead late night on April 15 while being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad is the father of gangster-turned-politician Asad Ahmad who was killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police in Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the reports, the firing took place inside Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj. PTI stated that at least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Atiq Ahmad and his brother. The news agency reported that the police soon overpowered the attackers, and according to a senior police officer three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.