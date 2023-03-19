 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Amritpal Singh evades arrest for second day, high security alert in Punjab; key aide Kalsi taken to Assam

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

Amritpal Singh's alleged advisor and fund provider Daljit Singh Kalsi and three others who were arrested on Saturday were flown to Assam from Punjab on a "special flight" and were being kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Punjab police on Sunday intensified its manhunt for radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, while security forces conducted flag marches at many places and authorities extended curbs on mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon amid a high alert in the state.

Amritpal's alleged advisor and fund provider Daljit Singh Kalsi and three others who were arrested on Saturday were flown to Assam from Punjab on a "special flight" and were being kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.

Senior officers of Punjab police asserted that the law and order situation is under control and warned of strict action against anyone spreading rumours, saying it was monitoring fake news and hate speeches coming from different countries, states, and cities.

They said Amritpal will be nabbed soon and denied that there was any lapse when he escaped the security dragnet on Saturday after a crackdown was launched against the outfit, 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), which he heads.