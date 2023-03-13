 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Minimum Rs 25 (lakh)’: Old video of IPS officer demanding bribe in UP prompts probe

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

The now-viral clip is from two years ago but its contents have prompted an investigation by senior officials.

The IPS officer is heard asking for "minimum 25 (lakh)" in the video call. (Image: Screengrab from video @yadavakhilesh/Twitter)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav blasted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over an old video of an IPS officer asking for a “minimum Rs 25 lakh” bribe from a businessman on a video call. The Samajwadi Party President taunted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government asking whether they will dismiss the matter after adding a name to the "absconding IPS" list.

In the 36-second viral clip from two years ago, IPS officer Anirudh Singh is heard saying in Hindi: “Don’t do this so late, okay? How much are you sending today?” to a businessman sitting in an office on a video call.

“Today, I’ll send 10 or 20 (lakh). Don’t want to raise suspicion. Taking out Rs 10 lakh from an account at a go,” the unnamed businessman says when he is interrupted by the officer who tells him, smiling, “minimum 20 bhejiye (send minimum Rs 20 lakh)”.

Sharing the clip, Yadav wrote in Hindi: “Will the BJP government in UP take bulldozer action against this extorting IPS officer or will they dismiss the matter after adding his name to the list of absconding IPS officer. The people of UP are watching the truth behind the BJP government’s fake zero tolerance policy against crime.”