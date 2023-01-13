 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India pee-gate: 'She peed on herself... problem most kathak dancers have,' claims accused

Jan 13, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Air India peegate: “She peed on herself as she suffers from a problem that most kathak dancers have,” Shankar Mishra’s lawyer claimed.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

In a shocking turn of events, the accused of the Air India pee gate scandal Shankar Mishra has now claimed that the elderly woman “peed on herself” contrary to reports that he urinated on her in an inebriated state, News18 reported.

“She peed on herself as she suffers from a problem that most kathak dancers have,” Mishra’s lawyer told in response to a notice by the sessions court on an application by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him.

Mishra’s counsel said that the woman’s “seat was blocked" and so it wasn’t possible for the accused to walk there. “When she realised what happened, she didn’t know what happened,” Mishra’s counsel said in a stunning allegation.

On November 26 last year, Shankar Mishra was on an Air India New York to Delhi flight in the business class when he got drunk, exposed himself and urinated on a 72-year-old co-passenger. The aggrieved woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran recounting her horror as she listed where the cabin crew had faltered. Air India is run by the Tata Group.

She said the incident took place soon after lunch was served on the flight and after the lights were switched off. The drunk man, she said, walked to her seat, unzipped his pants and proceeded to urinate on her. He didn’t stop exposing himself even after the disgusting act, she recalled, adding that he left only after a co-passenger asked him to leave.

She then informed the cabin crew about the incident who then “verified that it smelled of urine” and sprayed disinfectant on her bag and shoes.