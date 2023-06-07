English
    Chaos, confusion grip Air India passengers stuck in Russia: 'Inadequate food, toilets'

    Air India flight AI173 operating Delhi-San Francisco had developed a technical issue en route with one of its engines, following which it was divered to Magadan, Russia

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    Air India Russia stranded Twitter

    The passenger said while the toilets at the makeshift accommodation are useable, food is an issue, especially for vegetarians. (Image credit: @dip_niranjan/Twitter)

    216 passengers on an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco are stranded in a remote Russian town after the airline diverted the flight to Magadan in the Russian far-east following a technical issue. As the passengers waited for a ferry flight from Mumbai to take them to their final destination, chaos and confusion ensued as several people on the flight accused the airline of poor communication and subpar food and stay arrangements.

    The passengers have been sent to makeshift accommodations, citing infrastructure limitations around the airport.


    Tushar Menon is among the AI173 passengers who took to Twitter to complain about the passengers’ condition. Calling it a "full-blown humanitarian crisis", he said a few co-passengers needed medical help and that food and sanitation facilities were not adequate.

    “There is paranoia everywhere because no one knows what to believe and who to trust. There is not one AI crew here,” he wrote on Twitter.

    The passengers, who are staying in a school, were provided with mattresses on the floor and blankets.

    “Honestly, we are much more grateful to the Russian authorities here who arranged accommodation, food, water and sanitising facilities in the dead on the night. They’ve been very cordial and accommodative. Our own people have failed us. Just a terrible experience,” Menon tweeted.

    He said while the toilets at the makeshift accommodation are useable, food is an issue, especially for vegetarians.

    “We got white bread, butter, sausage and buck wheat porridge like thing. We also got something that resembled tea.”

    He also said there are not enough mobile phone charging points.

    Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the Air India flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine, according to an Associated Press report.

    Kaahma reportedly said the airline told the passengers they would likely leave Russia for the US on Thursday.

