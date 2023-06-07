Chaos, confusion grip Air India passengers stuck in Russia: 'Inadequate food, toilets'

The passenger said while the toilets at the makeshift accommodation are useable, food is an issue, especially for vegetarians. (Image credit: @dip_niranjan/Twitter)

216 passengers on an Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco are stranded in a remote Russian town after the airline diverted the flight to Magadan in the Russian far-east following a technical issue. As the passengers waited for a ferry flight from Mumbai to take them to their final destination, chaos and confusion ensued as several people on the flight accused the airline of poor communication and subpar food and stay arrangements.

The passengers have been sent to makeshift accommodations, citing infrastructure limitations around the airport.

Tushar Menon is among the AI173 passengers who took to Twitter to complain about the passengers’ condition. Calling it a "full-blown humanitarian crisis", he said a few co-passengers needed medical help and that food and sanitation facilities were not adequate.



This is a full blown humanitarian crisis now with some co passengers needing medical help, lack of adequate food and sanitation facilities and heightened paranoia. @DrSJaishankar @airindia @narendramodi @MEAIndia please help expedite the release of the relief aircraft

— tushar menon (@tusharmenon) June 6, 2023

“There is paranoia everywhere because no one knows what to believe and who to trust. There is not one AI crew here,” he wrote on Twitter.

The passengers, who are staying in a school, were provided with mattresses on the floor and blankets.

“Honestly, we are much more grateful to the Russian authorities here who arranged accommodation, food, water and sanitising facilities in the dead on the night. They’ve been very cordial and accommodative. Our own people have failed us. Just a terrible experience,” Menon tweeted.



Honestly we are much more grateful to the Russian authorities here who arranged accommodation, food, water and sanitizing facilities in the dead on the night. They’ve been very cordial and accommodative. Our own people have failed us. Just a terrible experience

— tushar menon (@tusharmenon) June 7, 2023

He said while the toilets at the makeshift accommodation are useable, food is an issue, especially for vegetarians.

“We got white bread, butter, sausage and buck wheat porridge like thing. We also got something that resembled tea.”

He also said there are not enough mobile phone charging points.

Girvaan Kaahma, 16, was traveling on the Air India flight with his uncle and brother. He said they are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy items from the vending machine because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine, according to an Associated Press report.

Kaahma reportedly said the airline told the passengers they would likely leave Russia for the US on Thursday.