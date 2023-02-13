Aero India 2023: Ticket prices and full schedule for the 5-day event in Bengaluru

Spectacular aerial displays and sprawling exhibitions by aerospace and defence companies will mark Aero India 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on February 13. India's biggest aerospace event will taken place over five days at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, witnessing participation from over 800 exhibitors.

The slogan "Make in India for the world" will take the centerstage at Aero India 2023 as India hopes to reduce dependence on Russia and equal China's rising influence.

Thousands of Indian and foreign visitors are expected at the grand event. If you want to attend too, here the key details you need to know:

Ticket booking mode and prices

You can visit aeroindia.gov.in and proceed to the ticket tabs to check prices. There are three categories here: General, ADVA (Air Display Viewing area) and Business.

General visitor tickets, which allow the public into the exhibitions as well as air display viewing area, cost Rs 2,500 each for Indian visitors and $50 (Rs 4,137 approximately) for foreign visitors. With general tickets, you can visit Aero India 2023 only on February 16 and 17.

Air Display Viewing area permits, for February 14 to February 17, cost Rs 1,000 each. The price is again $50 for foreigners.

Business tickets, for entering the exhibition area from February 13 to February 15, are priced at Rs 5,000 for Indians and $150 (Rs 12,413) for foreigners.

Full schedule

Day one (February 13): An inaugural event, followed by a flying event, seminars by the Indian Space Association and the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare (DESW), a CEOs roundtable and drinks and dinner.

Day two (February 14): Defence minister's conclave, flying display (open for public) and seminars by the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Coast Guard.

Day three: (February 15): Sessions with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Indian Navy, air displays and annual start-up event Manthan.

Aero India 2023 schedule

Day four and five (February 16 and 17): Exhibitions open for general visitors plus more aerial shows.