    Adani-Hindenburg issue in Supreme Court: Declare 'short selling' an offence, says petition

    Adani vs Hindenburg: The Supreme Court petition sought investigation against Nathan Anderson and his associates. US-based Hindenburg Research engages in activist short selling, which involves selling borrowed stocks with the hope of buying the same at a lower price later. If the prices fall on the expected lines, the short sellers make a killing.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    The Adani group lost over $117 billion after an American short seller's report.

    “Short selling” should be made an offence and US short selling firm Hindenburg Research’s founder Nathan Anderson and his associates should be prosecuted, said a petition in the Supreme Court after Hindenburg damning report about Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his group.

    The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, sought investigation against Nathan Anderson and his associates in the US and India for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value in the market.

    In its report, Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of being involved in accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation". The company has refuted the allegations.

    Hindenburg engages in activist short selling, which involves selling borrowed stocks with the hope of buying the same at a lower price later. If the prices fall on the expected lines, the short sellers make a killing.