Adani Group to hold bond investor calls after market rout

Adani Group and two of its main subsidiaries caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are to hold calls with bond investors on February 16 and February 21 to give an update on its situation.

According to a document sent to investors, the call on Thursday for Adani Group will be attended by its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh and head of Group Corporate Finance Anupam Misra.

An Adani Green Energy call also on Thursday will involve its CFO Phuntsok Wangyal, while an Adani Transmission call next week will be attended by its CFO Rohit Soni and CFO of Adani Electricity Kunjal Mehta.

The calls are organised by Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, ING, MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered Bank, the document showed.

Reuters