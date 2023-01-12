50-feet Bengaluru mobile phone tower stolen over a month: report

The mobile phone tower went missing from Bengaluru's Mahadevapura. (Representational Image)

A mobile phone tower in Bengaluru, estimated to be 50-feet tall and weighing 10 tonnes, and its parts were stolen in a span of a month last year, The Times of India reported, citing a police complaint.

The theft took place between August 1 and September 1, when the culprits dismantled the tower in the city’s Mahadevapura area. The installation which was in place since 2019 was worth Rs. 17 lakh, according to the report.

A technician who was in charge of its maintenance first noticed that the tower was missing when he went to the spot last September.

While the police do not know the exact dimensions of the tower, they said, quoting experts, that the tower could be as high as 200 feet.

The police have filed a case based on a complaint by a private company that installed the tower in the locality. The firm had approached a court requesting that the police to directed to register a case.

A representative of the private firm told the newspaper that the tower was switched off after an earlier technician who was in charge of it quit his job.

“Prima facie, the incident looks unrealistic. We have many unanswered questions as of now.

However, we will investigate the matter and find out what happened,” police officer S Girish told The Times of India.