21 Amritpal Singh supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

The supporters of radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were apprehended near Boparai Klan town.

At least 21 supporters of radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were taken into custody as they tried to stage a 'dharna' on a road here to protest the police crackdown against him, officials said on Sunday.

They were apprehended near Boparai Klan town.

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. As the operation went underway, authorities stepped up security at several places and suspended internet and SMS services in the state.