PM Modi to attend 2023 Bastille Day Parade: History and significance of France’s national day

Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14.

Additionally, An Indian armed forces’ contingent will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.

Here are a few things to know about Bastille Day:

What is Bastille Day?

The National Day of France, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 every year. Also known as La Fête Nationale or Le 14 Juillet in French, the day is one of the most important day in France's history and marks the fall of the Bastille which was a political prison and military fortress which was then considered a symbol of armoury and monarchy.

History of Bastille Day

On July 14 1789, the Parisians attacked the Bastille which signalled the start of the French Revolution against the rule of monarchy. After attacking the Bastille, the people seized the ammunition and weapons to take on the royal troops.

This marked the first victory for the people of Paris against "Ancien Régime". Later, the edifice was razed to the ground.

On July 14 1790, the Feast of the Federations was celebrated by the people to inaugurate a new era and end absolutism. Several people, in thousands, gathered at at the Champ de Mars in Paris where Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord conducted a Mass at the Altar of the Fatherland.

The celebrations on July 14 were abandoned for a few years and on July 6 1880, the Parliament passed an act to make July 14 a national holiday of the Republic.

Significance of Bastille Day

The day symbolises the victory of the people. It was celebrated with great passion and enthusiasm in 1919 after the end of World War I that took place between 1914 and 1918. Similarly, after the end of World War II, there were three days of civic revelry.

How is Bastille Day celebrated

Each year, Bastille Day is celebrated with fireworks, traditional parades, events and public revelry which is a symbol of unity among the French people.

Also read: In pics | Bastille Day 2020: France honour health workers and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic