Two dead, several injured in stampede-like situation at Makar Sankranti fair in Odisha: Reports

At least two people were feared dead and 12 seriously injured in a stampede-like situation at Makar Sankranti Mela in Odisha's Cuttack, according to several reports on January 14. Officially, the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred at Singhanath Pitha on T Bridge in Badamba-Gopinathpur, Kalinga TV reported. Over 2 lakh people devotees had visited the ''pitha' for Makara Sankranti.

Currently, the injured people have been shifted to the nearest hospital, reports mentioned. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)