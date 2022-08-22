Zomato Pro not available for renewal anymore, users tweet complaints

Zomato is currently not allowing users to renew or sign up for the "Pro" program and customers are taking to taking to Twitter to complain about it.

In response to one such complaint, the food delivery platform said Zomato Pro is unavailable for renewal because they are "working on a new experience" for users.

Zomato pro allowed users to avail discounts while ordering food online as well as dining out. Active Pro members will continue to receive benefits but renewals or new memberships will not be allowed, a Zomato spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Twitter users expressed dismay at Zomato's decision.

"RIP (rest in peace) Zomato pro. Gonna miss you," one user wrote.

"Nobody will order without pro," another commented. "Who will pay 100+ in delivery charges?"

"Many times I have asked regarding renewal of PRO program in Chennai," a third person commented. "But getting only a readymade copy paste response. Deleted Zomato App. Thank you."

Some customers said they will now switch to rival platform Swiggy.

"Back in the day, I was using Zomato to just look at menus of different restaurants, but their Pro Plus service was so good that I had to choose it over Swiggy," they said. "Now that Zomato has ended its Pro Plus program, back to using it as a menu app. Hey Swiggy, here I come."

Zomato's announcement to pause Pro came amid its efforts to readjust its loyalty programs, The Indian Express reported.

The company has assured users that it will soon get back to them with an update about Pro.

On a larger level, Zomato is considering a restructuring idea.

As first reported by Moneycontrol, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has floated the idea of having multiple CEOs. He communicated this idea in a internal memo in July after shareholders gave a go-ahead for its acquisition of grocery delivery startup Blinkit.

"Now that the Zomato Blinkit deal is approved, we have three companies- Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure - in the order of business size/impact. In addition to these three, we also have Feeding India," Goyal said in the memo.

"We are now at a stage of life where we are maturing from running (more or less) a single business to running multiple large companies," he added.