    Zomato-Blinkit merger to be called 'ZomBi'? Twitter reacts to all-stock deal

    Grofers rebranded itself to Blinkit last year and raised $100 million from Zomato in a round which gave the company a unicorn status.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

    Food delivery giant Zomato and online grocer Blinkit have signed a merger in an all-stock deal prompting a social media overdrive over the name of the new venture.

    Zomato and Blinkit to merge. Hope, they call themselves ZomBi,” wrote one Twitter user.

    “Read the news that Zomato and Blinkit will be merged. Will the name then be changed to ZomBi?” tweeted another.


    Here are some other reactions on the merger:

    Following the stock swap, Blinkit's lead investor Softbank will get around 4 percent stake in Zomato. Softbank is already an investor in Zomato’s main rival Swiggy.

    Read more: Zomato-Blinkit sign deal for merger, to move CCI soon for approval

    This comes at a time when Blinkit has laid off employees, shuttered dark stores, and delayed some vendor payments, as competition intensifies in the quick commerce space.

    Zomato had invested a 10 percent stake at a valuation of a billion dollars in its last Blinkit investment just before its initial public offering in July last year. While Blinkit was supposed to raise a further $500 million from Zomato, it did not happen due to current market conditions, where new-age tech stocks have been hammered.
    Tags: #Blinkit #Grofers #Zomato #Zomato Blinkit merger #ZomBi
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 07:03 pm
