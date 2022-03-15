Zomato-Blinkit merger to be called 'ZomBi'? Twitter reacts to all-stock deal

Food delivery giant Zomato and online grocer Blinkit have signed a merger in an all-stock deal prompting a social media overdrive over the name of the new venture.“Zomato and Blinkit to merge. Hope, they call themselves ZomBi,” wrote one Twitter user.
Meanwhile, @YatinMota sending me merger jokes on WhatsApp
Zomato and Blinkit to merge
Hope, they call themselves ZomBi
— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) March 15, 2022
Zomato and Blinkit to merge
New name could be.... ZomBihttps://t.co/SUQ5XERVze
— MachaZ (@Maaachaaa69) March 15, 2022
Meanwhile, merger jokes on WhatsApp
Zomato and Blinkit to merge
Hope, they call themselves ZomBi
— iamflyASH (@ashishprabhu22) March 15, 2022
Zomato + Blinkit = Zombie (A WA fwd)
— Sumeet Narula (@sumeetn) March 15, 2022
Here are some other reactions on the merger:
Zomato and Blinkit are merging!
Another normal day for the startup industry.— #NG (Nitin) (@NG_exhales) March 15, 2022
Zomato is merging with Blinkit, you're only going to order more now— Harsh (@harshwsingh) March 15, 2022
Now we can get food delivered in 10 minutes!!!#ZomatoBlinkitMerger#zomato #blinkit— Bharat (@BharatLalwani94) March 15, 2022
Grofers rebranded itself to Blinkit last year and raised $100 million from Zomato in a round which gave the company a unicorn status.
Following the stock swap, Blinkit's lead investor Softbank will get around 4 percent stake in Zomato. Softbank is already an investor in Zomato’s main rival Swiggy.
Read more: Zomato-Blinkit sign deal for merger, to move CCI soon for approval
This comes at a time when Blinkit has laid off employees, shuttered dark stores, and delayed some vendor payments, as competition intensifies in the quick commerce space.Zomato had invested a 10 percent stake at a valuation of a billion dollars in its last Blinkit investment just before its initial public offering in July last year. While Blinkit was supposed to raise a further $500 million from Zomato, it did not happen due to current market conditions, where new-age tech stocks have been hammered.