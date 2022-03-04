In Ukraine nuclear plant fire, blinding flashes and blaze; President Zelensky shares clip

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire in Ukraine has now been extinguished. (Image: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by @zelenskiy_official)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a hair-raising video of Russian shelling on Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia that caused a fire at the facility sending alarm bells ringing across the world. The fire has now been extinguished.

In an Instagram post sharing the video, Zelensky wrote in all caps: “NOW!!! RUSSIA FIRES ON NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN UKRAINE!!!”

The 1:27 second clip shows shelling on the plant that resulted in thick smoke billowing from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant compound.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba soon after announced that Russian army was “firing from all sides” on the plant.

Zelensky has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” in its relentless attack on Ukraine.

In another video message, Volodymyr Zelensky called for international help and slammed Russia. “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” he said.

“This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he added.

He also accused Moscow of trying to "repeat" the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and said he had spoken to US President Joe Biden about the blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The now defunct Chernobyl plant, about 100km north of capital Kyiv, is already under Russian control. After its meltdown in 1986, the Chernobyl plant had spewed deadly radiation all over Europe.

The UK too was quick to condemn Russia’s actions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘reckless actions’ could threaten the ‘safety of all of Europe’. Johnson has also called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occurred at a training building and was put out at 6.20 am local time. After a few hours of uncertainty and concern, Ukrainian officials confirmed that the plant was secured.

Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city in southeast Ukraine, houses the nuclear plant that supplies an estimated 40 per cent of the former Soviet republic’s nuclear power. It also has six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors.

Thousands of people have been killed and injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began last Thursday with over a million people fleeing the country in a devastating crisis.