    YouTuber gathers fans for birthday celebration at Noida metro station, arrested

    A crowd of Gaurav Taneja's fans crowded the metro station in Noida's sector 51, blocking roads and causing a stampede-like situation.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    (Image credit: Gaurav Taneja/Facebook)

    Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested on July 9 for calling on his followers to gather at a metro station in Noida for his birthday celebration, news agency ANI reported.

    Taneja was taken into custody for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans large gatherings. Many states had enforced the ban in view of rising coronavirus cases.

     

     

    A crowd of Taneja's fans crowded the metro station in Noida's sector 51 to take part in the celebration, blocking roads and causing a stampede-like situation.

    Taneja runs a YouTube channel called the "Flying Beast", which has more than seven million subscribers. He also has a huge following on Instagram.

    A month before his birthday, Taneja had contacted metro officials, informing him about his plans to celebrate on a running train.

    "We had received the booking a month ago in the name of Gaurav Taneja," Nisha Wadhawan, a Noida Metro Rail Corporation official, told The Times of India. "We had informed him that the capacity of the metro is 200 people -- 50 people for each coach. We had also informed him that Section 144 is imposed in the district."

    "We had also told him that in case he has a big fan following, he should inform the local police station about the same so that arrangements can be made in case a large number of people gather there," Wadhawan added.

    Bu Taneja did not follow the instructions. The police say no permission was sought from them.

    On social media, commuters complained about the disruption Taneja's stunt caused.

    Taneja is a pilot by profession. But in 2020, he was suspended by AirAsia India after he publicly alleged that the airline was violating safety regulations.

    Tags: #Gaurav Taneja #metro #Noida
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 10:51 am
