You may soon be able to file cases in lower courts online: Report

The facility for e-filing cases in all lower courts across the country could soon be made available, along with e-payment of court fees, reports The Times of India,

The second phase of the e-courts project is all set to be completed next year and with that the government will bring e-filing facilities in all district and subordinate courts where cases could be filed electronically from anywhere in the country.

The e-filing facility is already available in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

The e-courts project

A pilot project for e-filing was first launched in December 2017 in subordinate courts in Delhi.

Judicial Service Centres have been set up by the government at more than 16,000 computerised subordinate courts as part of the e-courts project.

Litigants or lawyers can use these centres which are a single window for filing petitions and for obtaining information on ongoing cases and copies of orders and judgments.

Another development in the e-courts project was when the government launched a mobile app last year which provides information such as case status and cause list. During the second phase, the government also activated services providing case information through system-generated SMSes.

According to law ministry, the e-filing application has been integrated with the unified common software across all district and subordinate courts.

Money spent on the e-courts project

The government had allocated Rs 1,670 crore for the second phase of e-courts project. The progress in this phase includes computerization of 16,000 subordinate and district courts across the country. These courts are also connected with local area network and with the National Judicial Data Grid, where all judgments and case statuses are uploaded on a daily basis.