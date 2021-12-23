MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Yogi Adityanath holds previous govts responsible for farmers' suicides in Uttar Pradesh

Speaking at the 'Farmers’ Day’ programme organized here on the 119th birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government had been upholding his belief that the way to India’s prosperity was through its agricultural fields.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held the previous governments’ policies responsible for farmers’ suicides in the state.

Speaking at the 'Farmers’ Day’ programme organized here on the 119th birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Adityanath said the BJP government had been upholding his belief that the way to India’s prosperity was through its agricultural fields.

"The earlier governments’ anti-farmer approach and unscientific policies drove the farmers to commit suicide. A lot of them moved away from agriculture. After the BJP was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, we waived off their loans to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said the Narendra Modi government’s policies for the farmers was for everyone to see.

Remembering Charan Singh, Adityanath said the BJP government had been fulfilling the former farmer leader’s dream with a slew of welfare measures, both at the state and central levels.

Close

Related stories

The chief minister said though the central government in 1967 introduced minimum support price (MSP) in the country, it was implemented in its true spirit only by the Modi government.

Adityanath also said his government eliminated the role of middlemen between the cultivators and the buyers as the government has been buying directly from the farmers.

Expressing concern over the use of hazardous chemicals in agriculture, Adityanath seconded the prime minister’s 'remedy' of practising cow-based agriculture.

"This will also help in cow protection and promotion of faith. The productivity in farming will also increase relatively,” he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #farmers' suicides #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Dec 23, 2021 01:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.