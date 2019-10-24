Yavatmal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Yavatmal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Yavatmal is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Yavatmal Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 58.47% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.4% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar won this seat by a margin of 1227 votes, which was 0.6% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 203202 votes.

Nilesh Shivram Deshmukh Parvekar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19875 votes. INC polled 162512 votes, 34.69% of the total votes polled.