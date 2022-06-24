English
    This 21-year-old set a new world record in holding challenging yoga pose

    Yash Moradiya, 21, an Indian yoga instructor based in Dubai, held the scorpion position for 29 minutes, breaking the previously-held record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Record holder Yash Moradiya has been practicing yoga since he was eight. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

    Record holder Yash Moradiya has been practicing yoga since he was eight. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

    An Indian yoga instructor has created a new world record by staying in an advanced position for half an hour.

    The Guinness World Records announced Yash Moradiya’s feat on June 21, which is celebrated as International Day of Yoga every year.

    Moradiya, 21, who is based in Dubai, held the scorpion position for 29 minutes, breaking the previously-held record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

    The pose, a test of strength and stability, involves resting one’s forearms on the ground and positioning the legs over the head in an arch.

    Moradiya trained for two years to be able to set the record. But the task was still extremely challenging.

    "I was not feeling my toes, and my hip and back numbed before feeling so much pain throughout,” Moradiya was quoted as saying by Guinness.

    But he insisted that the task was about mental strength. "My achievement is not only physical, it has a lot to do with self-confidence and mental strength,” the yoga instructor said.

    He added: "The scorpion position is all about stability. The longer you hold the pose, the better you learn to establish your mental resilience.”

    Moradiya has been practicing yoga since he was eight. At 16, he successfully complete a yoga teaching course and began his professional journey.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Guinness World Records #International Day of Yoga #yoga
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:17 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.