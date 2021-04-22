MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi India pledges Rs 3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals

Xiaomi India has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 warriors.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Mi India (Image: Reuters)

Amid the rising oxygen requirement in India in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi India has pledged Rs 3 crore to help procure over 1,000 oxygen containers for hospitals across the country.

Xiaomi India said on April 22: “Given the rising medical oxygen requirements in the country during the second COVID-19 wave, we at Mi India, are pledging to donate over INR 3 crores to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators. These oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and state governments where the need is the highest, for example, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and a few other states.”

The tech company has also partnered with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 warriors. The donation page will be live on mi.com for all fans, partners, and consumers to donate.

Mi India Managing Director Manu Jain said on April 22 that the amount pledged to help alleviate the oxygen crisis in the country is over and above the Rs 15 crore that the company had donated a few quarters ago, during the first wave of the pandemic outbreak in India.
As per media reports, India’s oxygen demand has surged to 5000 tonnes per day as against 700 tonnes requirement during pre-COVID time. The country’s current oxygen production reportedly stands at 7,200 tonnes a day, which is sufficient to meet current needs, but might fall short in the future as coronavirus cases continue to rise exponentially.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Oxygen supply #Xiaomi India
first published: Apr 22, 2021 04:32 pm

