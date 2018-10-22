Xiaomi Diwali offers: Re 1 flash sale, Mi smartphones, Led TVs and more

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is all set to host a three-day Diwali festive sale starting October 23. The sale, on until October 25, will be held on Xiaomi’s official website mi.com. Apart from exclusive discounts and offers on products, Xiaomi will also offer attractive cash back and coupons.

When, where and how to avail Diwali with Mi offers

The three-day Diwali with Mi sale will go live from October 23 to 25. The sale will be hosted on Mi.com and Xiaomi has already launched a dedicated page listing all the products and their offers.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering smartphones, powerbanks, accessories including fitness band, earphones, televisions among others.

In addition to the regular deals, Xiaomi has tied up with financial entities such as SBI, Paytm, MobiKwik, ixigo to provide exclusive offers to buyers. Customers using SBI credit cards will get 10 percent or Rs 750 instant discount on a purchase value of Rs 7,500. Paytm users will get flat Rs 500 cashback on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro and POCO F1.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models will come with Rs 500 discount on payments via Amazon Pay. Additionally, MobiKwik users will get 20 percent SuperCash capped at Rs 2,000 and ixigo users will receive coupons worth Rs 3,500 on the purchase of smartphones.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts on products bought through offline channels. The offline sale will last until November.

Diwali with Mi offers

Mi Smartphones

Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,999. The smartphone retails at Rs 14,999 on regular sale days. Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB/64GB variant will be available at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Redmi Y2 (4GB/64GB), a camera-focused smartphone, will be available at Rs 10,999 during the sale, a discount of Rs 2,000.

Mi A2 Android One will come with a discount of Rs 2,000 and will be available at Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 16,999.

Poco F1 (Rosso Red edition) will be available at Rs 20,999, a discount of Rs 1,000 on its original sale price of Rs 21,999.

Mi TV on sale

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch variant) will come with a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 21,999.

Mi Accessories on sale

Mi Power Bank 2i 20,000mAh variant will be available at Rs 1,399 whereas the 10,000mAh black colour variant will be sold at Rs 699.

The Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) will come at Rs 799, Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) will be available at Rs 899. Prices of Mi earphones and Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) have been reduced to Rs 599 and Rs 1,599, respectively.

Mi Re 1 Flash sale

Xiaomi will hold a Re 1 flash sale every day at 4 pm where the company will offer two products for Re 1. Mi Home Security Camera 360° and Poco F1 Steel Blue (6GB RAM/128GB) will be on sale on October 23.

On October 24, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold (4GB RAM/64GB) will be available for Re 1.

On October 25, the Mi LED TV 4A PRO 49-inch television and Mi A2 smartphone will be on sale for Re 1. However, Xiaomi will be offering only limited stocks for the flash sale.