'Worst app': CoinSwitch users furious over scrapping of all crypto purchase modes

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber has disabled all modes of payments for purchasing crypto purchases including bank transfers drawing significant ire of the platform’s users. This comes two days after Coinbase had to disable UPI, the only crypto purchase option on its platform.

Trading on CoinSwitch, that has had 14 million users in 2021, is all set to be significantly impacted after the move. On the app too, UPI payments and bank transfers have been paused leaving users with no way to purchase crypto.

Twitter was not happy with this and an outburst followed.

“One should never use Coinswitch for investing in Crypto investing. Been facing deposits and withdrawal issues for the past 1-2 months. Reached out to support for help but as usual "they're working on the issue" story goes on,” a user tweeted.

“Of India, from Coinswitch Kuber to WazirX to even Coinbase; all of which have been in the news recently for wrong reasons. Millions of $$ in the bank, but none of them had the wisdom about how to use them properly. I guess it's rightly said "There are some things that money can't buy". Wisdom and experience and two of them. In a setup which is so vocal about being anti-crypto, these startups thought that they could change things with all their blitzkrieg marketing and onboarding the next 100 million users,” tweeted another.

To an user asking for a fast withdrawal process, CoinSwitch’s support handle had a response:

“For crypto withdrawals, we are still engaging with regulators and policymakers in bringing regulations. Until some clarity is achieved, the crypto withdrawal/deposit functions will remain disabled on the CoinSwitch platform. While we understand it’s an inconvenience, we believe that it’s only a minor bump in our way to regulate crypto in India.”

The government announced a 30 percent tax on gains from cryptocurrencies which was implemented on April 1. Payment methods have seen a gradual decline on crypto platforms since then.

There has been a drastic decline in crypto trading since the tax was imposed and it is expected to further go down as a 1 percent TDS (tax deduction at source) comes into effect on all crypto transactions starting July 1.