Worldwide ATM attacks being planned by cyber criminals: FBI to banks

A highly coordinated attack on ATMs across the world is being planned by cyber criminals, which could lead to the withdrawal of millions of dollars in just a few hours, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned.

A report in CNN said that a confidential alert was sent to banks sharing details of this ATM hacking operation. The alert - ATM cashout - stated that the attack could mostly happen on weekends after the banks are closed. By making use of cloned cards, together with a hack on a bank or payment processor to facilitate fraudulent withdrawal of funds, the operation can be materialised within a span of few hours.

The threat was reported on Sunday by Krebs On Security, a popular cyber security blog run by journalist Brian Krebs. A FBI spokeswoman said: "FBI routinely advises private industry of potential threats observed during the course of the investigation. This data is provided in order to help systems administrators guard against the actions of persistent cyber criminals."

A similar attack was reported last month by Krebs On Security, which resulted in losses of $2.4 million for the National Bank of Blacksburg, involving hundreds of ATMs across the United States over the course of several months. Another incident in Thailand in 2016 saw the state-owned Government Savings Bank lose $360,000 from cash machines in the country. "Virtually all ATM cashout operations are launched on weekends, often just after financial institutions begin closing for business on Saturday," the blog post said.

Hackers often remove fraud controls like withdrawal limits, which allow perpetrators to empty cash machines of all the money stored in them to maximise the payouts.

The FBI advised banks to review their security measures, keep their software up to date, and implement stronger protections whenever possible.