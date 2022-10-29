World's 'tallest' Shiva statue unveiled in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, claimed to be the world's tallest, was unveiled in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday.

The 'Viswas Swaroopam' statue was inaugurated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with preacher Morari Bapu and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

''Ram Katha's every context gives a message of love, harmony and brotherhood, which is required most in the country today. Such kathas should be organised everywhere in the country and are being held also,'' Gehlot said.

Yoga guru Ramdev, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The statue, nearly 45 km from Udaipur city, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan.

A series of religious, spiritual and cultural events will be held for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the inauguration of the statue. Murari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha.

Built on a hill of 51 bighas, the statue is styled in a posture of meditation, and is said to be visible from 20 km away. The statue is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights.

It took 10 years to construct the statue. As many as 3,000 tonnes of steel and iron and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used in the construction.

The foundation of the project was laid in August 2012 in the presence of Gehlot, who was the chief minister then as well, and Morari Bapu.