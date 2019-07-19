World's richest people: Bill Gates drops from No 2 spot, Mukesh Ambani ranked 13th

Donations of over $35 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the reason for Gates dropping in the top-10 ranking. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 No 10 | Larry Page | Net worth: $56.3 billion | Larry Page is the CEO and co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company of Google - the world's largest search engine. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 9 | Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers | Net worth: $56.4 billion | She is the heiress of L'Oreal cosmetic fortune and the only woman in the top 10. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 8 | Carlos Slim | Net worth: $57.2 billion | Slim has a diversified business which includes grocery stores, telecom company and the biggest construction company in Mexico. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 7 | Larry Ellison | Net worth: $61.3 billion | He is the founder, chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle - one of the biggest software companies of the world. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 6 | Amancio Ortega | Net worth: $66.2 billion | He is the co-founder of Inditex fashion group which owns brands like Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 5 | Mark Zuckerberg | Net worth: $78.7 billion | He is the founder of the social media platform, Facebook which has more than 2 billion monthly active users in the world . (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 4 | Warren Buffett | Net worth: $81.9 billion | He serves as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an investment company. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 3 | Bill Gates | Net worth: $107 billion | Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft and this is the first time he isn't in the top 2 of the Billionaire Index. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 2 | Bernard Arnault | Net worth: $108 billion | He is the Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, a luxury products group (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 1 | Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $124 billion | Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com has retained the top spot on the index. 11/11 Rank 14 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $51.3 billion | The chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries is the only Indian in the top 15 of the index. (Image: Reuters) *Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:00 am