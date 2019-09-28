App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's 10 best regarded companies: Indian IT major ranks above Netflix, Microsoft

This is Forbes' third annual list of World's Best regarded companies. The study surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Forbes partnered with Statista in a study to roll out its annual list of 'The World’s Best Regarded Companies'. The list comprises of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses ranked based on trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services and how they fare as employers. The study surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries. India's Information technology giant Infosys is the world’s third best regarded company. Here are the top-10 companies. (Image: Reuters)
Forbes partnered with Statista in a study to roll out the list of 'The World's Best Regarded Companies'. The list comprises of the world's 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses ranked based on trustworthiness; social conduct; the strength of their products and services; and how they fare as employers. Here are the top-10 companies on the list. (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 10 | Costco Wholesale | Industry: Discount Store | Headquarter: Issaquah, Washington USA (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 10 | Costco Wholesale | Industry: Discount Store | Headquarter: Washington, USA (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 9 | Master Card | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: Purchase, New York USA (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 9 | Master Card | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: New York, USA (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 8 | Toyota Motors| Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Toyota, Japan (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 8 | Toyota Motors| Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Toyota, Japan (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 7 | Walt Disney| Industry: Broadcasting, cable and entertainment| Headquarter: Toyota, Japan (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 7 | Walt Disney | Industry: Broadcasting, cable and entertainment| Headquarter: California, United States (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 6 | Microsoft | Industry: Software & Programming| Headquarter: Redmond, Washington (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 6 | Microsoft | Industry: Software & Programming| Headquarters: Washington, USA (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 5 | Paypal | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: San Jose, California USA (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 5 | Paypal | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 4 | Netflix | Industry: Internet , Catalog Retail and Entertainment| Headquarter: Los Gatos, California USA (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 4 | Netflix | Industry: Internet , Catalog Retail and Entertainment| Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters)

Rank. 3 | Infosys | Industry: Computer Services| Headquarter: Bangalore, India (Image: Reuters)
Rank. 3 | Infosys | Industry: Computer Services| Headquarter: Bangalore, India (Image: Reuters)

No.2 | Ferrari | Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Maranello, Italy (Image: Reuters)
No.2 | Ferrari | Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Maranello, Italy (Image: Reuters)

No.1 | Visa | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: San Francisco, California USA (Image: Reuters)
No.1 | Visa | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:07 am

