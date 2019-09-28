World's 10 best regarded companies: Indian IT major ranks above Netflix, Microsoft

This is Forbes' third annual list of World's Best regarded companies. The study surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Forbes partnered with Statista in a study to roll out the list of 'The World’s Best Regarded Companies'. The list comprises of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies down to the top 250 best-regarded businesses ranked based on trustworthiness; social conduct; the strength of their products and services; and how they fare as employers. Here are the top-10 companies on the list. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank. 10 | Costco Wholesale | Industry: Discount Store | Headquarter: Washington, USA (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank. 9 | Master Card | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: New York, USA (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank. 8 | Toyota Motors| Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Toyota, Japan (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank. 7 | Walt Disney | Industry: Broadcasting, cable and entertainment| Headquarter: California, United States (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank. 6 | Microsoft | Industry: Software & Programming| Headquarters: Washington, USA (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank. 5 | Paypal | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank. 4 | Netflix | Industry: Internet , Catalog Retail and Entertainment| Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank. 3 | Infosys | Industry: Computer Services| Headquarter: Bangalore, India (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No.2 | Ferrari | Industry: Auto & Truck Manufacturers | Headquarter: Maranello, Italy (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No.1 | Visa | Industry: Consumer Financial Services | Headquarter: California, USA (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:07 am