World Milk Day | Here’s all you need to know about the world’s largest milk producer--India

Representative image

Every year June 1 is observed as World Milk Day, since 2001, by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to acknowledge the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.

India is the largest producer of milk in the world with an estimated 198.4 million tonnes of production reported in 2019-20, nearly 6 percent increase over 2018-19.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for the largest milk production in the country, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

About 35 percent of milk production in the country is contributed by indegenous buffaloes and 26 percent by crossbred cows. While indegenous cows contribute 10 percent, the share of goat milk to India’s milk production is 3 percent.

The per capita availability of milk was 407 grams per day in 2019-20 against the world average of 301.6 grams per day in 2019.

Less than half or 46 percent of the milk produced in India is either consumed at the producer level or sold to non-producers in the rural area. While the balance 54 percent is available for sale to organised (such as government, milk cooperatives, producer companies) and unorganised (milkman, contractors) players.

The per capita consumption of milk and milk products in India is 320 mili-litre (ml) per day, according to a study conducted by National Dairy Development Board through Nielsen in 2019.

Haryana recorded the most (846 ml/day) per capita consumption, followed by Chandigarh (651) and Punjab (648). While Manipur reported the lowest (59 ml/day) consumption.

The economics

An estimated 80 million rural households are engaged in milk production with the majority being small and marginal farmers as well as the landless.

About 26 percent of the rural income is attributed to the livestock sub-sector. Of this, 78 percent is from milk--in case of the farmers having less than 0.01 Ha of land holding and about 12 percent in case of all classes of farmers. Nearly 67 percent of income from farming of animals is attributed to income from dairy.

Milk and milk products hold a significant share in the value of output from the livestock sub-sector. The share has increased to 67 percent in 2017-18 (at current prices) from less than 50 percent in 1950-51, according to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying’s annual report 2019-20.

In terms of value of the commodity produced, milk has become the single largest agricultural commodity with an output of Rs. 7,01,530 crore in 2017-18, surpassing the total value of output from food grains.

India's export of dairy products in 2019-20 was worth US$ 186.71 million or Rs. 1,341.03 crore. The United Arab Emirates is India’s largest export destination of dairy products, followed by Bhutan, Turkey, Egypt and the USA, as per 2019-20 records.