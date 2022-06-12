World Day Against Child Labour: A look at global figures

June 12 is observed every year as the World Day Against Child Labour. The observance was started by the International Labour Organization in 2002 to draw global attention to child labour.

This year, the day is being marked with the theme “universal social protection to end child labour".

“The 2022 theme of the world day calls for increased investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour,” the United Nations said.

Around the world, 160 million children, some as little as five, are engaged in child labour, despite alleviation efforts of the last two decades, UN added.

The highest number of children engaged in labour (72 million) is in Africa, according to UN. In total, Africa, Asia and the Pacific account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour globally.

“The remaining child labour population is divided among the Americas (11 million), Europe and Central Asia (6 million), and the Arab States (1 million),” UN added. “In terms of incidence, 5% of children are in child labour in the Americas, 4% in Europe and Central Asia, and 3% in the Arab States.”

To effectively tackle child labour, countries will need to invest more in social protection systems, UN added.

"Social protection is both a human right and a potent policy tool to prevent families from resorting to child labour in times of crisis," it said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck less then half of the world's population was covered by at least one social protection benefit UN said.

"The remaining 53.1 per cent – as many as 4.1 billion people – were left wholly unprotected," it added. "Coverage for children is even lower. Nearly three quarters of children, 1.5 billion, lacked social protection."

UN urged the global community to participate in the worldwide movement against child labour.