World Braille Day 2022: History, significance during COVID-19 pandemic

World Braille Day: The Braille system is a tactile method of writing widely used by such people to read and write.

World Braille Day is marked today to honour Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille system of reading and writing for the visually challenged. January 4 has been observed as Braille Day since 2019 after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) picked the date in 2018.

The UN made the decision in order to raise awareness of the importance of Braille as a means of communication “in the full realisation of the human rights for blind and partially sighted people.”

Devised in 1825 by Louis Braille, a visually challenged Frenchman, the Braille system is a tactile method of writing widely used by such people to read and write. It involves a script with raised dots that can be read with the fingers by people who are blind or who have low vision.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, life under lockdown has thrown various challenges for the visually challenged, who rely on Braille and audible formats for access essential information.

The United Nations has taken various measures for a disability-inclusive response to COVID-19 and disseminate information in Braille.

In Malawi, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has produced 4,050 Braille materials on awareness and prevention of COVID-19. In Ethiopia, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) disseminated audio information, and education and communication materials, to media professionals, and has developed Braille versions of the educational messages.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission introduced Braille voter slip for visually impaired voters. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) already have the Braille feature. The ballot paper pasted on the machine with name and symbol of candidates is Braille-enabled.