Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Working on environment-friendly plan for aviation sector by 2035: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu said the aviation ministry was also talking to aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus on how to increase the use of biofuel in planes

The civil aviation ministry is working on a 2035 action plan for the sector to have in place a conducive ecosystem, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said today. He said the priority would be to have an environment-friendly framework for the sector.

Prabhu was addressing the media at a press conference called by SpiceJet to announce India's first flight powered by biofuel.

"Jayant Sinha (Minister of State for Civil Aviation) and I are working on an action plan for 2035 that will have not just have the vision for the sector but will also create an environment-friendly ecosystem," he said.

Prabhu said the aviation ministry was also talking to aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus on how to increase the use of biofuel in planes.

A SpiceJet press release said the airline planned to blend biofuel with aviation turbine fuel in a 25:75 ratio.

The release quoted SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh as saying that use of biofuel had the potential to reduce dependence on conventional turbine fuel by up to 50 percent on every flight and thus also bring down fares.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #India

