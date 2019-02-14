Won't contest Lok Sabha polls, will focus instead on organisation: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress workers

Congress' Uttar Pradesh General Secretary (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her marathon meetings with party workers, told them that she won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, Priyanka has decided to instead focus on organisaton of the party and concentrate on winning the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The report states that Priyanka's statement means Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka's mother and Member of Parliament (MP) from Rae Bareli constituency, might contest from the seat again. Speculation was rife that Priyanka might make her political debut from the seat, traditionally held by Congress.

According to the report, workers from Lucknow and Phulpur attending the meetings suggested that Priyanka contest from one of the two seats. Lucknow was represented by Rita Bahuguna Joshi, but she switched alliance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016. According to the report, Congress does not have a strong candidate from Lucknow after Joshi.

Phulpur, meanwhile, was represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The seat went Samajwadi Party's way in 2018 after a bypoll win.

The report states that despite repeated requests, Priyanka has refused to contest polls. The leader has also started a WhatsApp group called 'Chaupal' to enable workers on the ground to send her inputs and suggestions, and has also decided to hold meetings with ground-level workers in various districts under her charge.

The Congress had on February 12 announced distribution of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies for Uttar Pradesh between Priyanka Gandhi and Congress' General Secretary (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge while 39 parliamentary segments will be taken care of by Scindia.