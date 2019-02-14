Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Won't contest Lok Sabha polls, will focus instead on organisation: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress workers

Speculation was rife that Priyanka might make her political debut from Rae Bareli, a traditional bastion of the Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress' Uttar Pradesh General Secretary (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her marathon meetings with party workers, told them that she won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, Priyanka has decided to instead focus on organisaton of the party and concentrate on winning the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The report states that Priyanka's statement means Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka's mother and Member of Parliament (MP) from Rae Bareli constituency, might contest from the seat again. Speculation was rife that Priyanka might make her political debut from the seat, traditionally held by Congress.

According to the report, workers from Lucknow and Phulpur attending the meetings suggested that Priyanka contest from one of the two seats. Lucknow was represented by Rita Bahuguna Joshi, but she switched alliance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016. According to the report, Congress does not have a strong candidate from Lucknow after Joshi.

related news

Phulpur, meanwhile, was represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The seat went Samajwadi Party's way in 2018 after a bypoll win.

The report states that despite repeated requests, Priyanka has refused to contest polls. The leader has also started a WhatsApp group called 'Chaupal' to enable workers on the ground to send her inputs and suggestions, and has also decided to hold meetings with ground-level workers in various districts under her charge.

The Congress had on February 12 announced distribution of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies for Uttar Pradesh between Priyanka Gandhi and Congress' General Secretary (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge while 39 parliamentary segments will be taken care of by Scindia.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.