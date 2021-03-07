English
Women's Day: Holiday declared for women govt employees in Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended their wishes and greetings to all the women of the state.

PTI
March 07, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Representative Image

The Telangana government on Sunday declared a holiday for all women government employees in the state on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

The Telangana government declared Special Casual Leave on March 8 for all the women employees in the state as it is being celebrated as "International Women's Day," a government order said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended their wishes and greetings to all the women of the state.

International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life, the governor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

"Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti," she said.

"It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision- making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world, the Governor said.

She further said, "Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in true spirit of the International Women's Day-2021 theme- "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world."

Rao said women play a key role in development and are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling.

Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance, Rao said, according to a release from his office.

Rao said the Telangana government was taking a slew of measures to take women on the path of development and progress besides there are several schemes and programmes launched to empower women

 
PTI
TAGS: #India #International Womens Day 2021 #Telangana govt
first published: Mar 7, 2021 07:42 pm

